New Southern comfort food restaurant Claudine to open near Pearl on Oct. 12

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio couple behind Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale are opening their third restaurant in Government Hill near the Pearl.

Starting October 12, the eatery will serve customers Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The menu includes Southern comfort food classics with a French twist. Sweet tea brine pork chops, chargrilled oysters, frog legs, and gumbo are a few options for which guests can opt.

The menu includes chargrilled oysters and sweet tea brine pork chops. (Claudine Restaurant)

Owner’s Emily and Houston Carpenter have breathed new life into the once forgotten 2,000-square-foot historic building located at 517 East Grayson Street.

“The house originally belonged to a brewery worker from Switzerland, August Filleman, and his wife Mary,” according to Instagram. “They purchased the land in 1910 for $150. Since then, the house has been home to multiple families and then left empty in 2013.”

Now that renovations are complete, Emily and Houston Carpenter are excited to share their newest venture with the San Antonio community.

“After an extensive renovation to a once forgotten home, we cannot wait to serve you,” Owners Emily and Houston said on Instagram.

READ ALSO: