San Antonio’s first Capital One Café is now open

The Capital One café is now open at the Shops at La Cantera.

SAN ANTONIO – Capital One’s coffee shop bank is now open in the former Microsoft Store space at La Cantera.

The café is open to everyone, whether they’re Capital One members or not. It offers private workspaces, free Wi-Fi, access to ATMs, coffee beverages, tea, sandwiches, and an assortment of snacks.

Capital One cardholders get 50% off all handcrafted beverages when using their card.

The Capital One “banking meets living spaces” have been popping up nationwide. The goal behind the concept is to support financial and everyday wellbeing through a community focus, according to Capital One.

The coffee shop will host community events and have workshops on building savings, checking your credit report, and making a budget.

Capital One Café, located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, suite #6560, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.