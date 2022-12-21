Nonprofits not equipped for a spike in border crossing, prepares for a change in weather

DEL RIO – The cold weather concerns migrants lining up to seek asylum at the border. Some are seen wrapped up in blankets as they wait to cross into El Paso. The same concern is also happening in Del Rio, where thousands of Haitian migrants sought asylum last year.

The International Bridge in Del Rio is empty tonight, and the people legally seeking asylum in Del Rio don’t usually stay there. They often travel to their host families further into the U.S. as they await their asylum cases.

One non-profit says they’ve been loading up to 5 buses a day, each with 50 migrants. Along with transportation, they’re also preparing for the cold weather ahead.

“We’ve stocked up on hot chocolate. We also have hand warmers, and I had volunteers today go to true value and buy some supplies just for our building,” said Tiffany Burrow, Director of Operations Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition.

The Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition is a short-term respite center that says they’ve been trying to winterize their building, but how cold it will get is still a big concern.

VVBHC serves asylum seekers who have fled violence or political turmoil in their own countries.

“There is no overnight shelter option in Del Rio or Val Verde County. So, we focus on the transportation side of things,” said Burrow.

Last year buses picked up Haitian migrants crowded in Del Rio. That was at the end of the fiscal year 2021. This fiscal year, border patrol says the Del Rio sector has seen 200-thousand more encounters; a concern lawmakers say needs to be addressed.

“Del Rio and Eagle Pass do not have the infrastructure and the personnel and the contractors,” said Henry Cuellar, (D) Congressman, Texas 28th District.

Aside from a change in weather and a spike in border crossings – non-governmental organizations now face allegations from Governor Greg Abbott.

Last week, Abbott asked the Texas Attorney General’s office to investigate the “role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation” of migrants across the border.

“Well, everybody that we help is going through the asylum process through the federal government. So, I don’t know what he’s talking about,” said Gavin Rogers, Corazon Ministries.

This is all playing out as the legal battle for Title 42 continues.

The measure allows migrants to be turned away before they seek asylum but even with it in place, we’ve continued to see many fleeing their home countries.

Also on KSAT

With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay