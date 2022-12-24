Couple carjacked at gunpoint on East Side, suspects on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A couple was sitting in their parked car on the East Side overnight when a suspect held them at gunpoint and stole their vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 11:39 p.m. Friday, on Dietrich Road and Dixville Road.

A 36-year-old man told officers he was sitting in his parked car with his girlfriend when someone approached them and pointed a gun in their direction.

The suspect demanded the couple get out of their vehicle and they complied, according to SAPD. The suspect then got into the car and sped away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The man told police there may be a second suspect involved, who was driving a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe, but they also left the scene.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspects or the stolen vehicle. The investigation continues.

