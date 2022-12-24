Fire destroys family’s home, belongings two days before Christmas, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family lost their belongings and their home in a fire just two days before Christmas, and the San Antonio Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause.

The fire happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Rivas Street.

When fire crews arrived, they received a report of two people trapped inside of the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, according to SAFD Capt. Sam Elizondo.

Firefighters went on the defensive but were able to get the fire under control within five minutes, according to Elizondo.

All of the people who lived inside the house made it outside safely, and there were no injuries.

Fire officials said they believe the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

