Famed light show at San Fernando Cathedral on hiatus until mid-March

San Fernando Cathedral is the oldest cathedral in the US

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A popular event in downtown San Antonio won’t be taking place for the next few months due to construction.

San Antonio | The Saga, a free light show that takes place weekly at the San Fernando Cathedral, will be on hiatus until March 13 due to scaffolding in front of the cathedral.

The 24-minute light show has been wowing visitors since it debuted in June 2014.

French painter Xavier de Richemont designed the video art projection, which depicts the historical discovery, settlement and development of San Antonio, the state of Texas, and the U.S., according to the Main Plaza website.

“The Saga projection covers 7,000 square feet of light, color and visual narration projected onto the majestic façade of San Fernando Cathedral- the oldest cathedral in the United States,” the website states.

The show is expected to resume its normal year-round, rain-or-shine schedule after the scaffolding has been taken down.

Normally, showings of San Antonio | The Saga occur at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

