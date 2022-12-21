Entrepreneur to open a pink champagne bar in Fredericksburg

Brooke Rogan is adding a new pink champagne bar to her growing list of ventures.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur started an all-things-pink wine tour company in Fredericksburg over two years ago that has quickly taken over the Hill Country winery scene.

Rogan is now expanding her pink wine tour company, “Brooke’s Bubble Bus,” into a full-fledged champagne bar.

Drawing inspiration from her travels across Europe, she hopes to bring back a piece of European flare to the Texas Hill Country.

Brooke Rogan in Europe (Brooke Rogan)

“I went to Europe for a month, and I visited all these champagne houses, all these pink restaurants, and pink bars and decided I wanted to bring a piece of that back to my customers,” said Rogan. “I want my customers to experience the bubble bus on a larger scale.”

The bar will be located on Main Street in Fredericksburg and will serve as the Bubble Bus’ headquarters.

Construction begins next week and is anticipated to be completed by Spring 2023.

“It is a dream come true. It is humbling and crazy. I would not want to do anything else,” said Rogan. “I would have never thought in a million years I would have a pink company.”