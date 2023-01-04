Get discounted tickets to last weekend of Lightscape in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t had a chance to check out Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend is your last chance and you can get a discount on ticket packs.
Officials with the immersive installation are offering value packs for a 25% discount for the final three days of Lightscape — Jan. 6, 7 and 8.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at sabg.ticketapp.org to receive the discount. There are no Garden member discounts on LightSave Value Packs.
Option 1: Value Pack of Tickets for Four
- $75 for two adults and two kids (3-12)
- Up to 25% off ($96 value using off-peak prices)
- No service fee and free off-site parking
Option 2: Value Pack of Tickets for Two
- $45 for two adults
- Up to 25% off ($58 value using off-peak prices)
- No service fee and free off-site parking
If you plan to drive to Lightscape, a parking reservation must be made in advance, unless you plan to utilize rideshare services or valet. Limited reserved onsite parking is $30.
The illuminated artistic exhibition includes installations like a flower forest, bluebonnet field, cathedral of lights and more.
Holiday-themed food and drinks and s’mores will be available for purchase.