Get discounted tickets to last weekend of Lightscape in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t had a chance to check out Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend is your last chance and you can get a discount on ticket packs.

Officials with the immersive installation are offering value packs for a 25% discount for the final three days of Lightscape — Jan. 6, 7 and 8.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at sabg.ticketapp.org to receive the discount. There are no Garden member discounts on LightSave Value Packs.

Option 1: Value Pack of Tickets for Four

$75 for two adults and two kids (3-12)

Up to 25% off ($96 value using off-peak prices)

No service fee and free off-site parking

Option 2: Value Pack of Tickets for Two

$45 for two adults

Up to 25% off ($58 value using off-peak prices)

No service fee and free off-site parking

If you plan to drive to Lightscape, a parking reservation must be made in advance, unless you plan to utilize rideshare services or valet. Limited reserved onsite parking is $30.

The illuminated artistic exhibition includes installations like a flower forest, bluebonnet field, cathedral of lights and more.

Holiday-themed food and drinks and s’mores will be available for purchase.

The immersive holiday light display Lightscape will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this November. (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

