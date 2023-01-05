Man arrested after head-on crash left driver with broken bones, internal bleeding, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed head-on into a sedan while driving at nearly double the speed limit, sending the other driver to the hospital with broken bones, San Antonio police said.

Noah Alejandro Martin Del Campo, 21, is accused of causing the crash on Dec. 18 in the 1100 block of East Southcross Blvd., near Roosevelt Avenue.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Del Campo was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on Southcross and crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

The Mustang hit a Buick Century that was heading eastbound, which caused both vehicles to spin. The Mustang then struck a Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Century, a 73-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the affidavit states. He suffered a broken arm, a broken left femur and internal bleeding, which led to emergency surgery.

Police at the scene said a female passenger in the Mustang was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Data retrieved from the Mustang’s airbag control module showed that the car was traveling at 62 mph at the time of the crash and 84 mph just 2.5 seconds before impact, the affidavit states. The speed limit on the street is 35 mph.

Witnesses told police that they saw the Mustang travel too fast at a curve and drive into oncoming traffic, investigators said.

Del Campo was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. His bond amount is set at $70,000.

Read also: