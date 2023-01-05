19-year-old arrested in shootout that killed teen on Northeast Side steet, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teenager on the Northeast Side last month.

Fernando Gonzalez Canedo, 19, was booked on Wednesday and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

He is accused of killing Luis Mario Garcia, 19, during a shooting before 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard.

San Antonio police arrived to find Garcia lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that there appeared to be shell casings from two different firearms at the crime scene. Garcia also had a gun inside his car, police said.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the crime scene that showed Canedo arriving in a white SUV. Garcia is seen driving by the white SUV, and the SUV is seen turning around to follow Garcia’s car.

Messages on Garcia’s phone “indicate he (Garcia) told a specific person to come over to him (Canedo),” the affidavit states.

In the footage, both vehicles leave the camera view and 50 seconds later, shots were heard. There was also audio of a car’s engine revving and a crash, followed by more gunfire, police said.

Police at the scene said Garcia crashed his car into a wall.

Minutes after police responded to the Roundtree scene, they received a call for a shooting in progress in the 8500 block of Broadway, about five miles away.

There, police found Canedo with a gunshot wound to his stomach and a wound on his face. Canedo told authorities that he was robbed while on his way to the gym, the affidavit states.

He was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

According to the affidavit, Canedo’s injuries indicate that he was struck during the gunfire exchange at the crime scene.

A motive for the shooting was not released in the affidavit.

Canedo’s bond is set at $250,000.

