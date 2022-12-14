Man crashes car through wall, found shot dead on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead near his car that he crashed through a wall Tuesday on the city’s Northeast Side.

When San Antonio police arrived in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard, they found the victim lying on the street.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police believe the man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was involved in a shootout with people in another vehicle before he crashed his car.

Shell casings from a handgun and a rifle were found at the scene, police said.

Police are looking for a white sedan or Jeep-type vehicle.

There was no immediate motive given for the shooting.

Also on KSAT.com: