Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting at West Side apartment complex parking lot

Brandon Turley Jr. was killed Dec. 16, 2022, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is appealing to the public in hopes of finding the shooter who killed a 21-year-old man at a West Side apartment complex parking lot.

According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened on Dec. 16 in the 5600 block of Culebra Road.

Brandon Turley Jr. was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot of the complex when someone in a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Toyota Camry, fired several shots, killing the victim.

The vehicle fled northbound on Mira Vista.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

