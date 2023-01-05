2 men wanted for aggravated robbery at Walmart on Northwest Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of robbing a man on Dec. 7 at a Walmart in the 8000 block of Bandera Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at a Walmart on the Northwest Side.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 7 in the 8000 block of Bandera Road.

The victim, 35, was approached by two men who stole his money, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin. One of them displayed a gun during the robbery.

The robbers then left the location.

The Crime Stoppers report did not say if the victim was a customer or an employee.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: