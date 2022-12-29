Have you seen these men? SAPD searching for suspects involved in a robbery at Macy’s

Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery on the city’s Northside.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking help from the public to identify two men wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side.

According to police, on Dec. 1, two men shoplifted several high-dollar handbags and wallets at the Macy’s in North Star Mall in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue.

When a woman attempted to stop the suspects, they proceeded to punch her several times.

The men then fled the location with the stolen merchandise.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP) if you recognize the suspects. To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.