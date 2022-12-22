SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side

A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.

The driver of a black SUV, which was heading east on Martin Luther King Drive, stopped the vehicle and tried to help the girl, but then went back to the SUV and drove off, police said.

The girl was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

