Migrants left with more questions after President Biden’s visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated Texas-Mexico border visit has come and gone. The frustrations and concerns however, have not.

“Today we’re like yes, they’re going to give us permission to work… but what I’ve heard is he didn’t say anything,” said Noangres Garcia an 8-month pregnant mother who made the journey with her teenage son and husband.

Garcia arrived on New Year’s Eve. She said she knew the journey would be hard but had no idea how difficult it would be. Her family and many other migrants are sleeping on the sidewalk outside of the sacred heart church in El Paso. Others are inside the church, inside parked busses added for shelter, or in tents. Garcia says sleeping on the street isn’t easy, but it’s better than being back home.

“We came hopeful that this was going to give us a better quality of life,” Garcia said. Watch her full interview below.

She and many migrants came for the American dream. Victor Sabier, 9, made the trek to El Paso with his mom and younger sister. He talked about the dangers he faced and what he saw.

“We passed through the jungle, and they robbed people,” Sabier said.

Sabier’s mom didn’t want to speak, as she came to terms that she might be expelled under the Biden administration’s new immigration plan. Meanwhile, Victor was joyfully waving a small American flag with his heart set on getting from Texas to New York. We asked why about New York.

“So, my mom works a lot, and she buys me a house,” Sabier said.

For the mom who is expecting her second child soon, Noangres Garcia, she tells us she doesn’t have the strength to go back.

“If I leave? I don’t know. And if I stay? I don’t know. So, we don’t know what to do,” Garcia said.