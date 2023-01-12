Have you seen her? New Braunfels police searching for missing 16-year-old

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 16-year-old from New Braunfels is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 6 when she left her home in Avery Park with her dog, New Braunfels Police said in a Facebook post.

The dog has been found but Alyssa is still missing.

Police said Alyssa does not have her cell phone or needed medications so she might also be needing medical attention.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black Crocs-style shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100 or call 911.

