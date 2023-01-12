64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Have you seen her? New Braunfels police searching for missing 16-year-old

Teen last seen wearing black hoodie and black leggings

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: New Braunfels, NBPD, Missing
16-year old Alyssa Lerma (New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 16-year-old from New Braunfels is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 6 when she left her home in Avery Park with her dog, New Braunfels Police said in a Facebook post.

The dog has been found but Alyssa is still missing.

Police said Alyssa does not have her cell phone or needed medications so she might also be needing medical attention.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black Crocs-style shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100 or call 911.

More headlines:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email