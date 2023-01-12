Ride VIA free to San Antonio’s MLK March on Monday

Ride VIA free to San Antonio’s MLK Jr. Day march

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide free public transportation to the upcoming MLK March and Celebration.

VIA will be giving rides to the event between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Those who wish to participate can find the free shuttles at Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., and St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

The drop-off location for the event will be on MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive, a release stated.

Buses will return passengers to the original pick-up locations from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

People can access the return service at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St.

