2 teens hospitalized after being struck by pickup truck on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A mother was picking up her two teens on the South Side after they finished selling candy when they ran across the street and were struck by a pickup truck, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Roosevelt Avenue and E. White Avenue.

Officers were initially called for a major crash. When they arrived, they found two teens had been hit by a pickup truck.

The teens, believed to be between 13 and 18, were selling candies in the neighborhood when their mother arrived across the street to pick them up.

As the teens ran across the road to their mother’s vehicle, they didn’t use a crosswalk and a pickup truck traveling in their direction struck them in the road, according to SAPD.

One of the teens is in critical condition, and the other teen had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. EMS took both teens to an area hospital.

The truck driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with the police after the crash.

SAPD said the driver claimed it was dark, and they couldn’t see the teens crossing the street at the time. It’s unknown if they’ll face any charges.

KSAT will update you with any new information as it becomes available.