Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured

SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road.

San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them up to alert them about the fire, which started in the garage.

The flames spread to a bedroom on the second floor and then through the roof. A vehicle that was parked near the garage was also damaged.

The family was able to get out and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

