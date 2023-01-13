52º

Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured

Cause of the fire has not been determined

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

San Antonio firefighters respond to fire in the 1800 block of S. Ellison Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road.

San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them up to alert them about the fire, which started in the garage.

The flames spread to a bedroom on the second floor and then through the roof. A vehicle that was parked near the garage was also damaged.

The family was able to get out and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

