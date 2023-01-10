New video shows intensity of fire that displaced Converse family, spread to multiple homes

SAN ANTONIO – New video shows the intensity of a fire that destroyed a local family’s home in Northeast Bexar County.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm in Converse.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and looked outside, and the home was engulfed in flames.

Manuel Sein lives next door and rushed to get outside with his wife.

“I said, ‘Hurry up and get dressed. Get out of here, you know, before it gets bad.’ And (it) kind of got real bad from there,” Sein said.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera video showed the flames and deputies rushing to get people outside.

Calvin Clifton lives on the other side of the home that caught fire. He was taking a shower when someone working on his home notified him of the fire next door.

Clifton’s home had significant damage, but it was salvaged.

“The kitchen by the walls, behind the kitchen, the washer on the ceiling where they had to poke holes to make sure it wasn’t on fire. They pulled all the insulation out, the ceiling out of the attic. All the furniture and clothes smell like smoke,” Clifton said.

“All you could see was fire on that side, so I just grabbed some clothes and ran out,” he said. “I can smell the smoke. The smoke started coming into the bedroom.”

Sein said he’s known the family who lost their home for more than 20 years.

“We’ve been neighbors with them since 2002. Great people. Never had a problem with them,” Sein said.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is temporarily helping the family living in the home that was destroyed, but these homeowners are hoping their neighbors of nearly two decades can somehow recover.

“You can see the tears and just the loss in his face yesterday,” said Clifton. “They’ve been through quite a bit of tragedy, so I just pray for them.”

Sein said, “There’s no words to describe it. It’s just very hard, just really emotional times.”