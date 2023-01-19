New ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ license plate unveiled, available for purchase in February

New ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ license plate design available for purchase in February

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Thursday unveiled the State of Texas’ new ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ specialty license plate.

The license plate will raise awareness about human trafficking, support survivors, and remind Texans to report suspicious activity to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbott’s office said.

“I am proud to unveil the ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ specialty license plate as we raise awareness about the horrific exploitation of men, women, and children across the state,” Abbott said. “Texas will continue to lead the fight against the scourge of human trafficking by educating the public, supporting survivors, and shedding light on the injustices that many face.”

Abbott signed House Bill 2633 in June 2021, approving the creation of the license plate.

In an effort to raise awareness of human trafficking, HHSC and the TxDMV launched a ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ license plate design contest.

A licensed professional counselor who works with human trafficking survivors in Houston won the contest.

Starting Feb. 20, Texas drivers can purchase the license plate from Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Stop Human Trafficking account, which pays for treatment services and support for survivors of human trafficking.

