FBI searching for Laredo man missing since December

The FBI says Edgar Martinez Jr. may be the victim of a kidnapping

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

The FBI is seeking information about Edgar Martinez Jr. who has been missing from Laredo since Dec. 21. 2022 (KSAT/FBI)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a Laredo man who has been missing since December.

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck.

Martinez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a short beard and mustache. He was wearing an orange sweater, blue and white basketball shorts and white sandals when he disappeared.

Martinez was working as a security gate guard for the oil fields near Laredo.

Investigators believe Martinez may be in Texas or Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or leave tips on the FBI website.

