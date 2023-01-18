FBI searching for Laredo man missing since December

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a Laredo man who has been missing since December.
Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck.
Martinez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a short beard and mustache. He was wearing an orange sweater, blue and white basketball shorts and white sandals when he disappeared.
Martinez was working as a security gate guard for the oil fields near Laredo.
Investigators believe Martinez may be in Texas or Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.
Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or leave tips on the FBI website.