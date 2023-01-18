FBI searching for Laredo man missing since December

The FBI is seeking information about Edgar Martinez Jr. who has been missing from Laredo since Dec. 21. 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a Laredo man who has been missing since December.

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck.

Martinez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a short beard and mustache. He was wearing an orange sweater, blue and white basketball shorts and white sandals when he disappeared.

Martinez was working as a security gate guard for the oil fields near Laredo.

Investigators believe Martinez may be in Texas or Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or leave tips on the FBI website.