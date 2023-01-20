Man shot while sitting in his car in health clinic parking lot on West Side

A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a health clinic in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the victim’s car.

San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.

The victim was wounded once in the shoulder. He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Two possible suspects left the scene in a black vehicle, police said.

