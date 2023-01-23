27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December.

According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while a passenger inside a vehicle traveling on Interstate 10 westbound.

Police said Rice’s vehicle was at the offramp at Colorado Street just before the upper and lower-level split near downtown when someone pulled out a gun and fired.

SAPD said it was reported that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored SUV. It was seen traveling westbound on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard at South Flores Street behind a white Hummer limousine just moments before the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.