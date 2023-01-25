Texas A&M-San Antonio releases renderings of new 22,300-square-foot recreation center, gym

Texas A&M University-San Antonio has released renderings of its new recreation center, which is slated to open next spring.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio has released renderings of its new recreation center, which is slated to open next spring.

The university, which is located on the South Side, is starting construction on the 22,322-square-foot building.

It will include a gymnasium, a 3,400-square-foot fitness/weight room, and locker rooms, the university said in a news release on Tuesday.

The gymnasium will have three courts — one for collegiate competition and two for recreation.

“Our recreation center will be designed to enhance the student experience, improve recruitment, retention and magnify the brand of the University in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” Darnell Smith, director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Sports, said in the release. “As our students pursue their lofty academic goals, we seek to provide an equal opportunity for them to pursue their health and wellness goals with the new facility.”

The center will be used for strength and conditioning, kinesiology classes, ROTC, convocations, career fairs, clinics, camps, meetings and town halls.

“This facility will provide programming space for our student population, our sports clubs and the campus community. We are really excited for what the future holds as we move into the next chapter of recreational sports,” Director of Recreational Sports Arturo Olague states in the release.

The university said memberships will be offered for students, faculty and community members.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved the construction in November 2022.

An official groundbreaking is set for February 2023 and it is expected to be finished in Spring 2024.

