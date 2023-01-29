Man shot while unloading groceries from car on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while unloading groceries from his car on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Callaghan Road.

Police said a man and his wife were unloading groceries from their car when several unknown suspects approached them with handguns.

The suspects attempted to force the two into their apartment.

However, the man refused to cooperate. The suspects shot him one time in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The 26-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

His wife was uninjured in the shooting.

