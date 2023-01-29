Suspect shot, killed after critically wounding security guard, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 18300 block of Blanco Road.

Police at the scene said a man walked up to the Garden Bistro Bar, pulled a gun, and shot a security guard at the front of the bar.

A second security guard then pulled his weapon and shot the suspect.

SAPD said the shooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

