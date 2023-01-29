66º

Suspect shot, killed after critically wounding security guard, SAPD says

The shooting happened at 11:59 p.m. in the 18300 block of Blanco Rd.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 18300 block of Blanco Road.

Police at the scene said a man walked up to the Garden Bistro Bar, pulled a gun, and shot a security guard at the front of the bar.

A second security guard then pulled his weapon and shot the suspect.

SAPD said the shooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

