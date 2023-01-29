Robb Elementary survivor Mayah Zamora reunited with lifesaving blood donors

SAN ANTONIO – Mayah Zamora spent over two months in the hospital following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

Now, 10-year-old Mayah is meeting with her lifesaving blood donors and using her voice to encourage others to donate.

“Mayah is strong and resilient,” said Adrienne Mendoza, chief operating officer of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC). “You would not know meeting her that she is the survivor of unthinkable violence perpetrated on the most innocent.”

Happening now @biobridgeglobal is celebrating their 5th Brothers In Arms anniversary, soon to be renamed Heroes In Arms. This program makes whole blood accessible to patients who need it in the field. It saves lives for people who need it most pic.twitter.com/bpEbCahh5Z — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) January 28, 2023

It was an emotional reunion Saturday for young Mayah and her family with the people who saved her life.

“If we didn’t have the blood she had available to her, she wouldn’t be here today,” said Christina Zamora, Mayah’s mother.

Mayah spent 66 days in the hospital following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary after being shot multiple times in her arms, hands, back and chest.

Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong pic.twitter.com/73bpB2pLN7 — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) July 29, 2022

Air medics worked tirelessly to stabilize her on the flight from Uvalde to San Antonio.

“Mayah, you made us work. Yeah, it was a busy, busy 30 minutes. It’s so incredible to see you here today,” one of the air paramedics said.

“Well how else would you make money? Gotta work,” Mayah said.

Dr. Ronald Stewart was one of Mayah’s doctors at University Hospital. He’s a trauma specialist and an advocate for whole blood transfusions like the one Mayah got while inside the helicopter.

Seeing Mayah at the donor pavilion made Stewart proud.

“It’s literally what profession we live to do. It’s worth more than I can describe,” said Dr. Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Now that Mayah has a second chance at life, she can chase all of her dreams, whether that’s painting, dancing or animals.

“Always live your dream because you never know what life is gonna end,” Mayah said. “You never know when you’re gonna — you know.”

Mayah’s reunion with her donors comes as the STBTC celebrates the fifth anniversary of the Brothers In Arms program with a rebranding.

Now called Heroes In Arms, the program is allowing female donors for the first time.

Meet the first couple that is donating for the Heroes In Arms program 🤗https://t.co/7MuD1qyQm0 pic.twitter.com/heQPCtLqk2 — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) January 28, 2023

The program allows first responders on ambulances and in medical helicopters to keep whole blood on hand so they can perform blood transfusions in the field in trauma situations.

A medical study published shows the use of whole blood helps reduce mortality by 48% in trauma patients.

Antoinette Brumfield was the first female donor in the program.

“It’s just amazing. Like, I can’t even put into words the opportunity I’m being given today, and hopefully, it’ll just help someone with their life,” Brumfield said.

Tina Boldt, an employee with STBTC, was the second female donor.

“Life is so precious and we have the ability, every human being, to help others and give the gift of life. So I’m just so elated to be a part of that program,” Boldt said.

To qualify, you need to have O-positive blood and be tested for levels of specific antibodies.

You can get tested at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. Register here.

