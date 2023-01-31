Authorities ID woman killed in I-10 crash after swerving to avoid motorcyclist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a crash on the Northwest Side on Sunday.

Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway.

San Antonio police said Hernandez was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with three children, ages 10-15, as passengers.

She was driving southbound on Interstate 10 when a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed cut in front of the Tahoe. Hernandez swerved to avoid hitting the motorcycle and struck the left-side guard rail, which then redirected the SUV to the right, across the main lanes of the highway.

The Tahoe drove into the grassy median and struck a highway support beam head-on.

The three children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are searching for the motorcyclist who caused the crash. When found, they will be charged with one count of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and three counts of failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury.