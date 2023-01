SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near Crossroads Boulevard underneath the highway.

When emergency crews got to the scene, one person had already died, police said.

The other three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Find more local stories from KSAT.com here