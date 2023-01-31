City of San Antonio, Bexar County don’t plan to open warming centers Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is not opening warming centers despite many area schools and businesses closing due to the wintery weather.

The city website says warming centers will “re-open again as required.”

A spokesperson for the city told KSAT Tuesday morning that “warming centers are opened when temperatures are below 32 degrees for a sustained period, or a combination of temperatures and precipitation become dangerously inclement.”

Bexar County public information officer Monica Ramos told KSAT that county officials will continue to monitor the weather but warming centers are currently closed because there aren’t any power outages and city libraries are open.

Ramos said the county will consider opening warming centers if conditions worsen.

