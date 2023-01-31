34º

LIVE

Local News

City of San Antonio, Bexar County don’t plan to open warming centers Tuesday

Officials said they’ll keep an eye on weather conditions

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Tags: Weather, Winter Storm, City of San Antonio, San Antonio
San Antonio City Hall

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is not opening warming centers despite many area schools and businesses closing due to the wintery weather.

The city website says warming centers will “re-open again as required.”

A spokesperson for the city told KSAT Tuesday morning that “warming centers are opened when temperatures are below 32 degrees for a sustained period, or a combination of temperatures and precipitation become dangerously inclement.”

Bexar County public information officer Monica Ramos told KSAT that county officials will continue to monitor the weather but warming centers are currently closed because there aren’t any power outages and city libraries are open.

Ramos said the county will consider opening warming centers if conditions worsen.

Get the latest forecast for SA area from KSAT 12, Your Weather Authority.

WEATHER ON-THE-GO

With active weather this week and ice potentially impacting the Hill Country, Your Weather Authority will continue to update you. We’ll send notifications right to your phones, and you can see the forecast and check the radar by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter