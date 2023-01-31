These city, county services and businesses are closed Tuesday due to icy weather

Wintery weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Bandera, Edwards, Kendall, Kerr, Real, Blanco, Comal, and Guadalupe counties, running from noon Monday through noon Wednesday. Because of possible ice accumulations, drivers should be careful with slick spots on the roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The following businesses and services have announced early dismissals, delays, and cancellations:

🚨 Weather Update 🚨



All JBSA commissaries are closed.



Exchange info:JBSA-LAK: only the Express and North Loop will be open, to close by 1700.



JBSA-RND: only the home and garden is open, to close by 1700.



JBSA-FSH: Walters Express is open but all other Exchanges closed. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) January 31, 2023

Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Centers

