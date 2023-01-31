33º

These city, county services and businesses are closed Tuesday due to icy weather

Winter storm warning has been issued for multiple counties

KSAT Digital Staff

Some businesses have announced closures and delays due to winter weather. (KSAT)

Wintery weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Bandera, Edwards, Kendall, Kerr, Real, Blanco, Comal, and Guadalupe counties, running from noon Monday through noon Wednesday. Because of possible ice accumulations, drivers should be careful with slick spots on the roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The following businesses and services have announced early dismissals, delays, and cancellations:

Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Centers

