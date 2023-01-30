These school districts have announced closures due to winter weather

Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm.

On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Bandera, Edwards, Kendall, Kerr, Real, Blanco, Comal, and Guadalupe counties, running from noon Monday through noon Wednesday. Because of possible ice accumulations, drivers should be careful with slick spots on the roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The following schools and school districts have announced early dismissals for Monday and closures for Tuesday.

This list will be updated throughout the weather event.

The San Antonio area is expected to see a damp and cold day with scattered light showers expected. Temperatures should stay above freezing in the San Antonio area.

WEATHER ON-THE-GO

With active weather this week and ice potentially impacting the Hill Country, Your Weather Authority will continue to update you. We’ll send notifications right to your phones, and you can see the forecast and check the radar by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.