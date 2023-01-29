66º

COLD & DAMP SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: Temps in the 30s and 40s this week, some ice possible in Hill Country

Freezing rain/drizzle will be possible north of San Antonio Tuesday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A weather whiplash this week with temperatures only in the 30s and 40s Monday through Wednesday. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Break out the winter coats for the week ahead -- a strong cold front will arrive Sunday night. Here’s what to expect:

MONDAY (1/30)

  • Temperatures will fall from the mid-40s in the morning to the upper-30s by the afternoon.
  • Winds will be gusty from the northeast up to 25 mph. Monday will feature times of light rain, too.

TUESDAY (1/31)

Some ice is possible in the Hill Country Tuesday. Cold rain in San Antonio (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • A damp, cold day.
  • Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s around San Antonio, but should stay above freezing.
  • It’s a different story in the Hill Country, where temperatures will be near or just below freezing. So, some light ice will be possible for areas in the Hill Country. Please continue to check in with us for potential impacts.

WEDNESDAY (2/1)

Rainfall potential through Thursday. Most of this will fall Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • We’ll likely see some much-needed, healthy rains in South Central Texas.
  • It’ll be chilly -- in the upper-30s & mid-40s -- with many areas potentially seeing an inch of rain.

THURSDAY (2/2)

  • A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, but skies will start to clear in the afternoon.

FRIDAY (2/3) INTO THE WEEKEND

  • Returning to seasonable, sunny weather. Highs in the 60s

WEATHER ON-THE-GO

With active weather this week and ice potentially impacting the Hill Country, Your Weather Authority will continue to update you. We’ll send notifications right to your phones, and you can see the forecast and check the radar by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

