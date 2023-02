SAN ANTONIO – Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, H-E-B will close the following stores in the Hill Country at 9 p.m. Tuesday and reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Kerrville (all stores)

Fredericksburg

Boerne

Bulverde

The following stores in Central Texas will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Buda

Kyle Plus!

San Marcos (all stores)

Wimberley

Click here for updates on possible further closures.

If a store is not listed here, normal hours apply.

