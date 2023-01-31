Bring your pets inside during cold winter weather

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is cautioning pet owners to keep their pets inside during the cold wintry weather this week.

“Please bring your pets inside! Keep all pets warm and safe–provide shelter with three walls, a raised floor and roof,” Animal Care Services officials said in a Facebook post.

KSAT meteorologists are reporting light freezing rain in areas in North San Antonio all the way to the Hill Country.

“Metal surfaces and trees have begun to collect ice in these areas, while roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604, through Wednesday. Some significant ice accumulation is possible in the Hill Country,”

Pets can get frostbite and hypothermia, similar to humans if they’re not brought inside during cold winter weather, according to a previous report from KSAT.

Animal Care Officers are on patrol, addressing potential violations, the post states.

Cold temperatures have also left at least one San Antonio area shelter in need of donations.

God Dog’s Rescue is asking for blanket donations for roughly 180 dogs.

Julianne Marchbanks, CEO of God Dog’s Rescue, said they have to use outdoor kennels due to limited indoor space and the influx of dogs they’ve received recently.

The rescue currently has more than 600 dogs in their care, a press release states.

Residents can report possible animal ordinance violations by calling the City’s 3-1-1 Customer Service line 7 days a week or reporting online at saacs.info/311.

More headlines: