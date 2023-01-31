18-wheeler pileup closes portion of Interstate 10 at Kerr-Kimble county line

A portion of Interstate 10 at the Kerr-Kimble county line is closed on Tuesday morning due to a crash involving multiple 18-wheelers.

Kerrville police said traffic is at a standstill on the westbound lanes.

“There are multiple 18 wheelers involved and it’s going to take some time to get heavy wreckers deployed to clear this pile up,” police said in a Facebook post. “As we know, the hilly stretch of interstate between Comfort and Junction is prone to 18 wheeler wrecks when ice is involved.”

Police advised drivers to use caution on the roads and prepare for the possibility of being stranded.

Wrecks are being reported across South Central Texas as temperatures are below or near freezing. Freezing rain and ice accumulation are possible in the Hill Country.

