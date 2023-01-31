34º

Two monkeys believed to have been taken from Dallas Zoo, police say

The monkeys are the latest in a string of incidents at the zoo

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dallas, Animals, Dallas Zoo, Dallas PD
The entrance to the Dallas Zoo in Dallas, Tuesday, June 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Associated Press)

DALLAS – Two emperor tamarin monkeys are believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo Monday. The latest incident comes after weeks of suspicious activity at the zoo, including an escape and animal death.

Monday afternoon, the zoo alerted police after two of their emperor tamarin monkeys were missing. The zoo says their habitat had been “intentionally compromised.”

The zoo added that emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home. However, after searching near their habitat, the animals were not located.

Dallas police were alerted of the disappearance as they have been investigating a string of incidents at the zoo.

Based on the police’s initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken.

Previous incidents:

On Jan. 13, the Dallas Zoo closed its doors in search of a missing clouded leopard, Nova.

During the day-long search for the leopard on zoo grounds, Dallas police said they believe the fence on the leopard’s enclosure was intentionally cut, allowing for its escape.

Nova was found near her enclosure at 4:40 p.m. Friday. She was secured by staff just before 5:15 p.m.

Just two days later, zoo officials also found a similar cut had been made at a habitat for monkeys.

According to The Associated Press, none of the monkeys escaped the enclosure, and all were safe. It’s unknown if the incidents are related.

On Jan. 22, Dallas police added to their investigation after a vulture’s “suspicious” death at the zoo.

Zoo officials said Sunday the vulture was found dead in the zoo’s Wilds of Africa habitats this weekend but was unclear what happened.

“The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes. Given the recent incidents at the Zoo, we alerted the Dallas Police Department,” the zoo said in a statement.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

