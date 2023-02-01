Property tax deadline extended for Bexar County due to office closures amid icy weather

SAN ANTONIO – The tax payment deadline for residents in Bexar County has been extended, as county offices are closed Wednesday due to icy weather.

The deadline to pay property taxes is now on Thursday. Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said offices will have extended hours on Thursday and will close at 6:30 p.m.

Uresti said there is a limited number of phone operators working on Wednesday to answer questions. People with questions may call 210-335-2251.

Tax payments can be made online at Bexar.Org/Tax or by phone at 1-888-852-3572. People will need their account numbers if paying by phone. Taxpayers can also drop off their payments in drop boxes at four tax office locations.

The deadline does not apply to taxpayers who are on a payment plan that extends their due date.

County offices and departments closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to inclement weather. Emergency and essential personnel remain open. For a list of closures, click here.

