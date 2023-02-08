Deals at the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo include free H-E-B gift cards and Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO – Yeehaw, it’s time to rodeo San Antonio. If you’re chompin’ at the bit to see some rodeo action but want to save a few bucks doing so, then the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has a few deals to check out.

They include sales on admission to the fairgrounds, Whataburger and Rudy’s vouchers, and gift cards to H-E-B.

Giddyup on those deals, though — the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo starts on Thursday. And if you’re a KSAT Insider, you can get free admission to the fairgrounds on opening day. Get details about the deal over yonder with this link.

If this is your first rodeo, here’s how it works. A rodeo ticket will get you into the grounds and stock shows, but a ticket to the festival and fairgrounds won’t get you into the rodeo and concert in the AT&T Center. There are deals on both, depending on what interests you.

Fairground Deals

$2 Fairground Days: People who visit the fairgrounds on Feb. 12 can get in for $2 admission.

$2 Dollar Days: People who visit on the following days can receive $2 admission, $2 rides and $2 select food items in the carnival.

Feb. 9

Feb. 16

Feb. 20

Feb. 23

Rodeo/Entertainment Deals

H-E-B gift cards: Anyone who buys two tickets, at any price, to see Bret Michaels on Feb. 17 can get a $10 H-E-B gift card. The offer is available while supplies last. Buyers must select the “HEB Promo” option when checking out on Ticketmaster.

Matinee Madness: Those who buy four rodeo tickets, any price, to any of the Matinee Shows can receive two $10 vouchers to Rudy’s. Those shows include Carly Pearce on Feb. 11, William Beckman on Feb. 12, Dwight Yoakum on Feb. 19 and Flatland Cavalry on Feb. 25. Those shows take place at noon. Buyers must select the “Matinee Madness” option when checking out on Ticketmaster.

What-A-Night: Those who purchase two rodeo tickets, at any price, to see Jake Owen on Feb. 10 can receive a $10 Whataburger gift card. The offer is available while supplies last. Buyers must select the “What-A-Night” option when checking out on Ticketmaster.

