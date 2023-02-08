Houston Zoo finds cut in animal enclosure following issues at Dallas Zoo

HOUSTON – Following a string of animal-related incidents at the Dallas Zoo, it appears the Houston Zoo is now having issues with vandalism.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that a four-inch gap was cut in the mesh of the brown pelican habitat at the Houston Zoo earlier this week.

Houston police launched an investigation Tuesday after zoo officials determined the gap in the mesh appeared to be the result of vandalism.

According to KPRC, Houston Zoo keepers immediately determined that the animals were secure and unharmed.

Zoo security examined other enclosures around the zoo but found no other instances of suspected vandalism.

“We will not tolerate the theft or endangerment of any of our animals, big or small, according to a news release from Houston Zoo officials.

“These animals represent their wild counterparts and are entirely dependent upon the expert care of our staff. Actions that threaten that care are unacceptable, dangerous, and criminal.”

The news of the cut pelican enclosure comes after 24-year-old Davion Irivn was arrested last week for allegedly stealing a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.

Irvin is currently booked at Dallas County Jail on six counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals and two counts of burglary.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Irvin states that he claimed responsibility for cutting a hole in the clouded leopard enclosure allowing the animal to escape, cutting the enclosure for the langur monkeys and cutting the emperor tamarin monkeys’ enclosure before stealing the animals.

