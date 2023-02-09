San Antonio chef, restaurant owner to appear on Guy Fieri cook-off show

The owner and chef of a popular San Antonio eatery, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, is lighting up the Hollywood food scene with Texas flare.

Braunda Smith will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Games” cook-off show this spring.

The episode, “Burger Ballers,” will premiere on the Food Network on May 24.

Hosted by Guy Fieri, the show has a group of competing chefs each creating culinary sensations with just $10 in ingredients. Show contestants can only use ingredients from a set-made grocery store.

Smith, a stay-at-home mother of six, businesswoman, and now TV-spotlighted chef, chalked up the experience as nothing short of amazing.

“It was probably the most amazing experience for someone like me who has watched a show like that from both sides of the fence — from the stay-at-home mom aspect who really just enjoyed watching food network shows, to the actual business owner chef who is thriving on doing what I do as a business owner,” said Smith.

The chef and businesswoman made lasting memories from the experience as well as friendships.

“It was really super exciting to go out there and meet some amazing people and create great friendships,” said Smith.

Originally from Georgia, Smith and her husband “fell in love” with the Alamo City, deciding to stay and open up their own venture in 2018.

“I mean, we really went for it. We literally poured blood, sweat, tears and college funds into Lucy Cooper’s,” said Smith.

Now a well-known San Antonio staple, Cooper’s creates elevated classics like burgers, pizza, and wings and has an assortment of beer choices.

Lucy Cooper’s Ice House is located at 16080 San Pedro Avenue.

