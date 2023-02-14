53º

Student found with gun on LEE High School campus, NEISD officials say

‘Serious consequences will be given,’ officials say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

LEE High School in NEISD (Google Street View)

SAN ANTONIO – A student was found with a gun on the Legacy of Educational Excellence High School (LEE) High School campus Tuesday, according to officials with the North East Independent School District.

An email was sent to parents acknowledging the incident, saying school officials are “in contact with the student’s family and serious consequences will be given, including possible criminal charges.”

A fellow student alerted school staff of the weapon and NEISD police were able to locate the student in possession of the gun, the letter said.

“We applaud the student who brought this information forward. We must all work together parents, staff, and community to provide a safe environment,” the letter states.

“We are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves, and we will not tolerate any weapon on our campus,” school officials said in the letter to parents. “Maintaining safety and security on our campus is our highest priority, and we always want to be completely transparent and open with you.”

It was not immediately clear if the gun was loaded.

KSAT reached out to NEISD for more information.

The incident comes just one day after three people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at Michigan State University.

