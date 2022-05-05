Parent arrested for carrying gun on elementary school campus

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Wednesday for bringing a gun onto an elementary school campus.

The principal of Highland Hills Elementary School in San Antonio ISD sent a letter home to parents informing them about the incident.

According to the letter, the parent visited the school while she was in possession of a concealed weapon. She was “immediately detained” and the weapon was secured.

It is against state law to carry a firearm on school property.

According to a district spokesperson, the woman is facing a 3rd degree felony charge of places weapons prohibited.

