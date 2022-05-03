80º

10 best public high schools in the San Antonio area, according to U.S. News & World Report

NESID and SAISD each had 3 schools on the top 10 list

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the best high schools in the San Antonio metro area.

The 142 schools on the list also include high schools in communities surrounding San Antonio including New Braunfels, Boerne and Poth.

BASIS San Antonio’s Shavano Campus topped the list for the San Antonio area with SAISD’s Young Women Leadership Academy at No. 2 and NISD’s Health Careers High School ranked third.

All three schools also made the top 10 list for the state and Basis ranked in the top 100 in the nation, coming in at No. 77.

Here are the top ten high schools in the San Antonio metro area based on the report:

  1. BASIS San Antonio- Shavano Campus
  2. Young Women’s Leadership Academy
  3. Health Careers High School
  4. IDEA Carver College Preparatory
  5. Travis Early College High School
  6. International School of America
  7. Ronald Reagan High School
  8. School of Science and Technology
  9. Johnson High School
  10. Fox Technical High School

U.S. News uses third-party sources to calculate rankings based on academic data for math, reading and science state assessments. Qualifying scores in college-level exams and the number of graduates for a school were also used in the ranking methodology.

College readiness, state assessment proficiency and state assessment performance were weighted highest for rankings.

North East Independent School District and San Antonio Independent School District had the most schools in the top 10 with three each.

To see where all 142 high schools rank on the U.S. News list of Best High Schools in the San Antonio, click here.

