San Antonio university named No. 1 in West by US News & World Report

SAN ANTONIO – A local university is reclaiming its dominance atop the 2022 U.S. News & World Report list for “America’s Best Colleges” after being named the best university in the West.

For the 29th time in 30 years, Trinity University in San Antonio has been ranked No. 1 by USNWR and given a perfect 100/100 score. The university slipped to No. 3 in last year’s rankings.

Trinity University also received high marks in other areas - the school tied at No. 7 for the most innovative in the West and landed at No. 12 for the best value in the West.

Initially, the USNWR used to just rank the best colleges nationally but started parsing out the best colleges regionally as well to help students get a better understanding of what the best colleges are in their area.

These regional rankings are split into North, South, Midwest and Western schools, with Texas falling in the West region.

USNWR uses surveys and third-party sources to calculate rankings based on academic data. The publication does not factor in nonacademic elements like social life and athletics for these rankings.

Ad

The highest emphasis for rankings comes from graduation and retention rates as well as undergraduate academic reputation.

“The USNWR also measures the ability to offer a variety of programs and services to students as well as student excellence, which stems from a selective admissions process that enables talented, hard-working students to share a rigorous learning environment with their academic peers,” university officials said in a press release.

USNWR states that Trinity University has approximately 2,500 students, more than 110 majors and minors, and offers five graduate programs ranging from healthcare administration to accounting.

“In a year that has been anything but ordinary, this U.S. News & World Report number one ranking shows that Trinity has emerged from a global pandemic as a stronger and more resilient institution that has recommitted itself to living out our values of enduring excellence, intentional inclusion, and perpetual discovery,” said Trinity President Danny Anderson.

Ad

The full list of Best Regional Universities West Rankings can be found here.