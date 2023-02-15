Joaquin Castro announces nearly $1M in federal funding for domestic violence prevention programs in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Congressman Joaquin Castro and local leaders on Wednesday announced new federal funding to address domestic violence in San Antonio.

In a news release, Castro’s office said he secured $956,662 for two abuse prevention programs in San Antonio.

“... Our city has grappled with the alarming crisis of domestic violence that unfortunately was only exasperated by the pandemic,” Castro said at a press conference. “We’re committed to mobilizing all available resources to break the cycle of violence and keep families safe.”

One of the programs is the Guardian House’s Triple P Positive Parenting Program. The program is a parenting and family support system that’s available at no cost to locals.

Its goal is to prevent child abuse and break generational cycles of family violence.

The other program is the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio’s Center for Miracles. It aims to provide training and education for people so they can identify and handle possible child abuse.

“This funding will help train future counselors, social workers, medical staff and first responders to identify, assess, diagnose, and treat child abuse and neglect,” the release states.

The Triple P Positive Parenting Program will receive $483,963 and the Center for Miracles will receive $472,699.

Judge Monique Diaz, Children’s Hospital of San Antonio CEO Chris Daskevich and Guardian House CEO Shannon White joined Castro for the announcement at the Bexar County Courthouse.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, there is a long list of resources available on KSAT’s Domestic Violence webpage.

