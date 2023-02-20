On National Margarita Day, take advantage of these city-wide deals

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, bars and restaurants across the Alamo City will be serving up deals.
Here is a list of some of them:
Box Street All Day: Guests can enjoy a candied strawberry frozen margarita, or a Hot or Not rocks margarita at this brunch spot at 623 Hemisphere Blvd. for $8. They will also offer a zero-proof discounted margarita, the Eddie’s Margarita. for the celebratory day.
The Hayden: At 4025 Broadway, guests can enjoy a classic margarita frozen or on the rocks for $5 all day at this Broadway diner. Guests can also try flavors like hibiscus and cherry lime.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Offering multiple margarita varieties, guests can order a classic Texas Margarita for $5.99 or go with a Grande Top Shelf Margarita for $9.29. The El Patron Margarita will cost $10.49, served on the rocks and shaken with Patron Silver tequila and Patron Citronge. More information on deals and locations can be found online.
The Good Kind: The well-known eatery at 1127 S. St. Mary’s St. offers guests half-price off their margaritas. The TGK Margarita, available frozen or on the rocks, features Tequila Blanco, fresh lime, and orange juice with house-made simple syrup. Guests can also enjoy a variety of additional flavor combos, including peach, mango, strawberry, hibiscus, and cherry lime, for an additional charge.
Picks Bar: The music venue, located at 4553 N Loop 1604 W, will have margarita specials from 4 p.m.- 2 a.m., including $5 Cazadores Margaritas on the rocks, $18 Cazadores pitchers, and Patron Repo Margaritas for $7. Representatives from Patron will also be on site from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. with some promotional materials and a giveaway.
