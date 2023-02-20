On National Margarita Day, take advantage of these city wide deals

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, bars and restaurants across the Alamo City will be serving up deals.

Here is a list of some of them:

Box Street All Day: Guests can enjoy a candied strawberry frozen margarita, or a Hot or Not rocks margarita at this brunch spot at 623 Hemisphere Blvd. for $8. They will also offer a zero-proof discounted margarita, the Eddie’s Margarita. for the celebratory day.

The Hayden: At 4025 Broadway, guests can enjoy a classic margarita frozen or on the rocks for $5 all day at this Broadway diner. Guests can also try flavors like hibiscus and cherry lime.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Offering multiple margarita varieties, guests can order a classic Texas Margarita for $5.99 or go with a Grande Top Shelf Margarita for $9.29. The El Patron Margarita will cost $10.49, served on the rocks and shaken with Patron Silver tequila and Patron Citronge. More information on deals and locations can be found online.

On National Margarita Day, take advantage of these city-wide deals (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

The Good Kind: The well-known eatery at 1127 S. St. Mary’s St. offers guests half-price off their margaritas. The TGK Margarita, available frozen or on the rocks, features Tequila Blanco, fresh lime, and orange juice with house-made simple syrup. Guests can also enjoy a variety of additional flavor combos, including peach, mango, strawberry, hibiscus, and cherry lime, for an additional charge.

Picks Bar: The music venue, located at 4553 N Loop 1604 W, will have margarita specials from 4 p.m.- 2 a.m., including $5 Cazadores Margaritas on the rocks, $18 Cazadores pitchers, and Patron Repo Margaritas for $7. Representatives from Patron will also be on site from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. with some promotional materials and a giveaway.

