San Antonio Brahmas had nearly double the attendance of any other XFL team in week 1

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas may have lost their first game of the season, but they are off to a strong start in terms of popularity.

Media reports show that the Brahmas game at the Alamodome garnered an attendance of 24,245 — a number nearly double the first-week attendance of other teams in the XFL — when they faced the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday.

According to the XFL Board, the Houston Roughnecks and Orlando Guardians game in Houston had the second-most attendees at 12,784.

The D.C. Defenders and Seattle Sea Dragons game in Washington D.C. had 12,438 fans, and the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades in Arlington had 12,047 fans.

The Brahmas ultimately fell to the Battlehawks 18-15.

The Brahmas have three away games in a row against the Guardians, Roughnecks and Sea Dragons before they return to the Alamodome on March 19 to face the Renegades.

During a press conference on Sunday, XFL owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia nodded to San Antonio’s base of loyal sports fans. Johnson added that the Alamo City even helped him as a rookie in wrestling.

“I came right here to the Alamodome and this is a tough place to come into,” Johnson said. “I think if we create the right story and the right team, I think this city is really going to be hungry and passionate for it.”

Johnson and Garcia also announced that San Antonio will host the XFL championship on May 13.

“San Antonio was always very high on the list...,” Johnson said.

